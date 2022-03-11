SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SP Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $709.49 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 47,882.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,748 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 67.1% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,868,000 after acquiring an additional 652,774 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 15.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 572,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after buying an additional 78,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.