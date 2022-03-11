National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.65) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $49.73. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $18.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $18.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $27.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $55.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $83.07 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a C$825.00 target price on Fairfax Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$772.14.

TSE FFH opened at C$589.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.48 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$622.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$575.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 6.01. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$493.00 and a 1-year high of C$700.00.

In related news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $12.781 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

