B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viad in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

VVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

VVI stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Viad has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $61,969,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $11,325,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 72.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 195,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

