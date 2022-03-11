B. Riley Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Viad in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.41). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

VVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

VVI stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Viad has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.11) EPS.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VVI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $61,969,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $11,325,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 42.4% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 785,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,690,000 after purchasing an additional 234,109 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,017,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after purchasing an additional 202,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 72.2% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 195,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.