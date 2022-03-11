Adicet Bio, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Adicet Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

ACET has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,403,000 after buying an additional 203,933 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adicet Bio by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $59,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.