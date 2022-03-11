Insider Selling: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Sells 322,702 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55), for a total value of £135,534.84 ($177,587.58).

William Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, William Chalmers acquired 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($89,056.13).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 44.59 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £31.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 48.08. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 56 ($0.73).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLOY shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 63 ($0.83) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.68) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.83) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 58.29 ($0.76).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

