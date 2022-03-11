Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the third quarter worth $71,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forterra during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Forterra by 28.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in Forterra by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forterra by 235.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

