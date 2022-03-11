Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.65. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
