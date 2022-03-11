Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.90 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 283.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 271,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200,570 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.
