Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 2,137 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $40,966.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $114,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after purchasing an additional 844,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after purchasing an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

