Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

FC stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $617.49 million, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

