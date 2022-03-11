Head to Head Survey: IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) vs. WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IronNet and WaveDancer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IronNet 0 4 0 0 2.00 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

IronNet currently has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 271.09%. Given IronNet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IronNet is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of IronNet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IronNet and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IronNet N/A N/A N/A WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33%

Volatility & Risk

IronNet has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 3.34, indicating that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IronNet and WaveDancer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IronNet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WaveDancer $13.90 million 4.77 $410,000.00 $0.04 122.78

WaveDancer has higher revenue and earnings than IronNet.

Summary

WaveDancer beats IronNet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IronNet (Get Rating)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

