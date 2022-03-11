Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.63 Million

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) to report $5.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $5.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $13.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.68 million, with estimates ranging from $1.22 million to $31.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DYAI opened at $3.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 26,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $114,684.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Emalfarb sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $117,944.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

