Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 12,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,430. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.57.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

