Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Niu Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.44. 591,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Niu Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Niu Technologies by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

About Niu Technologies (Get Rating)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Niu Technologies (NIU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.