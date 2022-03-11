Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Shares Down 10.5%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Towngas China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGASF)

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

Further Reading

