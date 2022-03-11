Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Shares Down 10.5%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.
Towngas China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGASF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Towngas China (TGASF)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Towngas China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towngas China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.