NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Trading Down 7.9%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $3.04. Approximately 629,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 938,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 2,345.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

