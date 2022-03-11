Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Down 0.2%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.63. 2,010,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,520,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTA. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,488,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

