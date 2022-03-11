Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Trading Down 0.2%

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.63. 2,010,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 2,520,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.
A number of research firms recently commented on VLTA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (NYSE:VLTA)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
