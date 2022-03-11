Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.82

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$1.54. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.53, with a volume of 58,114 shares.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James set a C$0.25 target price on shares of Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.82. The company has a market cap of C$151.39 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

