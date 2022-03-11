Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.99

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $24.56. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 125,424 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76.
About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
