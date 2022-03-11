Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.99

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.99 and traded as high as $24.56. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 125,424 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

