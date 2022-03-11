$89.46 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will post $89.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.52 million to $101.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $47.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $425.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $473.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $454.43 million, with estimates ranging from $435.93 million to $489.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

HT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,273. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 129,827 shares during the last quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 393,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 74,273 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

