Callisto Network (CLO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30,067.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $20.52 million and approximately $30,067.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.26 or 0.06602177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00068046 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

