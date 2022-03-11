Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0342 on Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $13,710.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.30 or 0.00443288 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000386 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000208 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 49,489,877 coins and its circulating supply is 42,789,877 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

