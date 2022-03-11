Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Cap Reaches $512.85 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $512.85 million and approximately $155.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.80 or 0.00294498 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004181 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000632 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.96 or 0.01226525 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003275 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,794,241,410 coins and its circulating supply is 12,502,774,257 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

