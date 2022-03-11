Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arlington Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Canandaigua National Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.14.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BDX stock traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.72. 1,983,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,878. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

