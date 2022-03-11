Polkalokr (LKR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $341,976.00

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Polkalokr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkalokr has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $341,976.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Polkalokr

