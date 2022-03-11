Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) Trading Up 11.3%

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 18,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 971,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.
About Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR)
