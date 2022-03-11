MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $1.23 million and $54,767.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,543.41 or 1.00011822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00070476 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.78 or 0.00261503 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011695 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00135041 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.67 or 0.00261210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004080 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00033137 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

