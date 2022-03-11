Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) Shares Down 1.5%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 213,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 769,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.58.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fangdd Network Group by 1,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 428,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 395,300 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Duoduo Sales for real estate agents to access primary and other property listings, large real estate buyer base, and marketplace products and services, such as shared listings, data analytic tools, premium marketplace functions, and AI-based marketplace assistance, as well as evaluate online business performances; and Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies manage their business and agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.