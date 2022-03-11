Barkby Group (LON:BARK) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Barkby Group PLC (LON:BARK – Get Rating) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.10 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.10 ($0.21). Approximately 8,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 45,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.

Barkby Group Company Profile

The Barkby Group PLC engages in consumer and hospitality, real estate, and life sciences businesses. The company operates specialty coffee bars; and gastropubs, inns, and function spaces. It also sells luxury vehicles through showrooms, as well as through online. In addition, the company is involved in sourcing and developing commercial property projects, including retail warehouses, car dealerships, and storage.

