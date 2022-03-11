Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) shares traded down 12.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.08 and last traded at $36.08. 833 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.21.

Get Dufry alerts:

About Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dufry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dufry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.