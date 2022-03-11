DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.79 Million

Analysts predict that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) will announce $83.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.50 million and the highest is $85.00 million. DZS reported sales of $81.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $395.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $391.43 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $437.05 million, with estimates ranging from $420.71 million to $453.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on DZSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DZS in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DZS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

DZS stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. DZS has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DZS by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DZS by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DZS by 19.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DZS during the third quarter worth $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DZS by 18.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

