Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $10.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.20 million and the lowest is $9.10 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $11.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $135.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 408,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,490. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.33. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

