CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.08. 2,415,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,198. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.81. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in CoStar Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

