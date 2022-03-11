Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Arlington Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 725,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 10.0% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,037 shares in the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after buying an additional 3,549,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The company had a trading volume of 29,302,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,678,012. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.73.

