United Bancorp (UBCP) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

United Bancorp (NASDAQ: UBCP – Get Rating) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare United Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for United Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bancorp Competitors 2210 9269 7483 541 2.33

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 21.53%. Given United Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

United Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. United Bancorp pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.41 million $9.45 million 10.34 United Bancorp Competitors $1.27 billion $292.04 million 12.13

United Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp. United Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of United Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of United Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 31.08% 13.75% 1.29% United Bancorp Competitors 29.12% 12.43% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.56, indicating that their average share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bancorp competitors beat United Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Bancorp (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking in Belmont, Harrison, Jefferson, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Athens, Hocking, and Fairfield counties through its subsidiary, United Bank. It provides a range of banking and financial services, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and granting commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on July 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, OH.

