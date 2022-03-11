$2.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) to announce $2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the lowest is $1.97. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year earnings of $10.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $12.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCB traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $85.86. 237,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

