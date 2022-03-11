Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Stock Price Up 4%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) rose 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.78. Approximately 353,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 309,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADZN. National Bankshares set a C$1.60 price objective on Adventus Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$129.96 million and a P/E ratio of 70.91.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

