Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,303. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. Element Solutions has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,339 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

