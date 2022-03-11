First Citrus Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:FCIT) Shares Up 1.6%

First Citrus Bancorporation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIT – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $32.00. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79.
First Citrus Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIT)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Citrus Bancorporation (FCIT)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citrus Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.