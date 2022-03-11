Cancom (ETR:COK) Trading 6% Higher

Cancom SE (ETR:COK – Get Rating) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €49.62 ($53.93) and last traded at €49.52 ($53.83). 186,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 91,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €46.73 ($50.79).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.96) price target on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on Cancom in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($79.35) target price on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($73.37) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($90.22) price objective on Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €72.42 ($78.71).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €52.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of €55.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

