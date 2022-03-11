Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $653,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 180.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $247,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.94 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

