Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $850 million-$870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.62 million.Cadence Design Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$3.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.56. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The business had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.62.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,140,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,581,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 102,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

