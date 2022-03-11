$169.10 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) will report $169.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $158.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $175.48 million. Everi reported sales of $139.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $729.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $712.50 million to $745.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $774.81 million, with estimates ranging from $763.80 million to $810.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.52. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 400,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,203. Everi has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

