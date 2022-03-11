Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO – Get Rating) will announce $162.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.70 million and the highest is $163.09 million. Del Taco Restaurants reported sales of $156.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $527.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $527.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $549.30 million, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $549.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Del Taco Restaurants.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TACO. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Del Taco Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock remained flat at $$12.51 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,773. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,353,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 13.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 47,869 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.