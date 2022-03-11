Zacks: Analysts Expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will report sales of $117.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $116.72 million and the highest is $117.70 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $109.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $497.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $496.80 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $541.46 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,555. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Sapiens International by 481.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.