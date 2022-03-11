New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.96 Million

Brokerages predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $345.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $349.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $341.87 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $332.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $11.08. 6,701,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,292. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 119,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

