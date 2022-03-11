$43.88 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will report sales of $43.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.90 million. DHT reported sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,351. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.75 and a beta of -0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DHT by 411.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DHT by 626.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 943,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 813,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

