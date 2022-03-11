Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $250,000 in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.79. 55,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.11. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

