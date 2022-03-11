Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.110-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $303 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.26 million.Turing also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TWKS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Turing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.83.

Get Turing alerts:

Shares of TWKS stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. Turing has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.61 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Turing will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

About Turing (Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.