iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 105,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,027 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 294,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,386 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

