Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Kirin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS KNBWY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $15.46. The stock had a trading volume of 212,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,351. Kirin has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

